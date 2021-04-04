Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE-Uzbek Parliamentary Friendship Committee held its first virtual meeting, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council in Dubai, headed by Dr. Nidal Muhammad Al-Tunaiji, Chair of the Friendship Committee with the Parliaments of Asian Countries.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee, Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, Vice-Chairman of the Friendship Committee with the Parliaments of Asian Countries, Jamila Ahmed Al-Muhairi, Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, Second Deputy Chairman of the Council, while the General Secretariat, HE Afra Rashid Al-Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication, attended the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Nidal Muhammad Al-Taniji, Chair of the Emirati-Uzbek Friendship Committee, affirmed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council and Head of the UAE Parliamentary Division, to the members of the Uzbek Parliament, and wished them success in their parliamentary duties.

She stressed the importance of the Parliamentary Friendship Committees in strengthening the cooperation relations between the two friendly parliaments, explaining that the meetings increase the opportunities for cooperation and understanding on issues of common interest, most notably the health aspect, noting the importance of parliamentarians ’role in supporting the health sector during the crisis of the spread of the new Corona virus, Covid-19. .

She invited the Uzbek side to attend Expo 2020 Dubai, which is considered an opportunity to achieve economic and trade convergence between all countries of the world participating in this important event.

Muhammad Issa stressed the importance of constant communication between the Federal National Council and the Uzbek Parliament, in order to learn about best practices and exchange experiences and knowledge.

For his part, Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami praised the growth in the volume of trade exchange between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, which, according to recent statistics, is estimated at $ 1.7 billion.

For his part, Vavayev Olugbek Nazarovich, Chairman of the Emirati-Uzbek Friendship Committee, touched on the entirety of the memoranda of understanding and cooperation signed between the two countries, which amounted to more than 31 memoranda, indicating the remarkable development in relations between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan.