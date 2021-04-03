Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Emirati-Serbian Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Federal National Council held its first virtual meeting with the Parliament of the Republic of Serbia, and during the meeting they discussed ways to strengthen and develop bilateral cooperation relations, strengthen ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Serbia and promote relations between the two countries in all sectors, especially the parliamentary one and the payment To the benefit of the two friendly peoples and countries.

The two sides stressed the importance of activating the memorandum of understanding and parliamentary cooperation signed between the Federal National Council and the Serbian National Assembly, signed on the sidelines of the World Summit of Women Parliamentarians held in Abu Dhabi in 2016.

The meeting was attended by Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, Head of the Friendship Group, and Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, Vice President of the Group, and the members of the group His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, and each of: Osama Ahmed Al Shafar, and Dr. Hawa Al-Dhahak Al-Mansoori and Marwan Abid Al-Muhairi. The meeting was also attended by Afra Rashid Al-Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Liaison in the Council, and Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, the country’s ambassador. To the Republic of Serbia.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, head of the Emirati-Serbian Friendship Group, welcomed the members of the Serbian group headed by Yelena Sharic Kovacevic, head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the UAE in the Serbian National Assembly, expressing her sincere appreciation to the ambassadors of the two countries for their great efforts to hold this first hypothetical meeting between the National Council The Federal and National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia. She added that thanks to the directives and support of the leadership of the two countries, a qualitative leap and intense activity occurred in the bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia, and she welcomed the participation of the Republic of Serbia in the Expo 2020 that the UAE is hosting this year with the participation of more than 190 countries, and many educational institutions and organizations.