The Emirati search and rescue team participating in Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic has returned home, after its contribution with a number of international teams in search and rescue operations from the earthquake disaster that befell a number of Syrian cities and villages.

Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Al-Kaabi, team leader, said that the team made exceptional efforts to search for survivors during the first days of the disaster, using the latest devices and equipment in the field of search and rescue.

Al-Kaabi explained that after announcing the end of the search and rescue operations, and in coordination with the local authorities in Syria, the transition to the stage of (recovery and rehabilitation) took place, where intensive training programs were implemented for the Syrian Civil Defense to enable them to operate and maintain the devices and search equipment that were gifted under the directives of the wise leadership to the brothers in Syria. Successful completion of these training programs.

Al-Kaabi explained that the UAE search and rescue team has obtained international accreditation (heavy level) from the International Search and Rescue Advisory Board at the United Nations and is licensed to carry out search and rescue operations regionally and internationally, as the team has continuously participated in search and rescue missions at the international level and has several international participations. distinct.