The Emirati search and rescue teams, as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight / 2”, succeeded in rescuing the family of a “mother, son and two daughters” of Syrian nationality from under the rubble after their house collapsed in the wake of the recent earthquake in Turkey.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, accompanied the search and rescue teams during that operation, which targeted the ruins of a house in the Kahramanmaraş region, and started more than 5 hours ago and continued with high efficiency until it was crowned with success a short while ago.

The concerned medical teams were quick to deal with family members with high efficiency and provide them with the necessary medical support, while they will then be transferred to specialized hospitals in Turkey to obtain full medical care.

Relatives and friends of the family who were present at the site of the collapsed house thanked and appreciated the Emirati search and rescue teams for their great efforts and high professionalism during the process of extracting family members from under the rubble, and also praised the support of the Turkish authorities for the relief efforts.