Hazza Abu Alrish (Turkey)

The Emirates Search and Rescue Team continues to implement the major humanitarian relief operation in Turkey, as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, which came under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”. The team works within unified relief strategies to mitigate the effects of the earthquake. which had catastrophic effects.

The operation is led by the Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defense, with the active participation of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

In this context, Colonel Khaled Al-Hammadi, Commander of the UAE Search and Rescue Team, said that the team is fully prepared and enjoys high readiness to face the most difficult circumstances and current challenges, as the team in Turkey consists of 92 people, representing several specialties, in addition to the availability of all equipment, machines and technologies. Modern and advanced to facilitate search and rescue operations.

He pointed out that several damaged sites were covered, 8 people were rescued, and more than 16 bodies were recovered.

Al-Hammadi added that the UAE is always present with its humanitarian message, and the team has a great deal of responsibility and is able to meet all relief needs in emergency cases.

In conclusion, the United Arab Emirates has advanced human capabilities and technical resources that contribute to facilitating search and rescue operations, and enables the state to provide assistance to brothers and friends in difficult circumstances left by disasters and crises.

Lieutenant Colonel Tariq Salem Al Mulla, as part of the search and rescue team participating in Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, added that we are present in the humanitarian mission with one joint team and a high spirit, fully prepared to keep pace with any challenges facing us during this operation.

He stressed that our team possesses high skills that make us able to be in such difficult circumstances and places that need assistance and relief, and we continue to serve humanity to advance the message of the homeland.

Major Ahmed Al Hamiri, Commander of the Search and Rescue Group, in the UAE Search and Rescue Team, indicated that all Emirati efforts devoted to serving the affected peoples and following up the humanitarian cases that are in dire need of relief are derived from the giving and values ​​of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, This is not surprising for the United Arab Emirates, which has a noble human feeling, and the contributions of its wise leadership in supporting and caring for the needy and needy.

He explained that the UAE will always remain at the heart of the humanitarian event and in the heart of the vibrant scene of coexistence and tolerance, and that the state will spare no effort to help those affected and the needy, and will be generous, giving and loyal to humanity.