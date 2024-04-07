Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Our date is with the most prominent event this April, with Doha hosting the “Qatari-Emirati Super Cup” next Friday, while Dubai will host the “Emirati-Qatari Super Shield” next Saturday.

Fans in both countries are on a date with the tournament, which appears for the first time in the region and attracts attention.

The “Qatari-Emirati Super Cup” match at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha brings together Al Arabi, champion of the Emir of Qatar Cup, and Al Sharjah, champion of His Highness the President’s Cup. At Rashid Stadium in Dubai, the “Emirati-Qatari Super Shield” will be held, bringing together Shabab Al-Ahly, champions of the ADNOC Professional League, and Al-Duhail, champions of the Qatari Stars League.

The four teams are considered to have a history full of titles and enjoy fans in the two countries and at the Gulf level, which makes the anticipation intense with the distinguished stars that they include in their ranks, and enhances the technical level of the two confrontations.

The two confrontations will not be limited to football competition only, but go beyond that and more, as they will be held over two days on Eid nights, for attendees in Doha and Dubai to enjoy.