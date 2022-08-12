The UAE passport has witnessed many changes since its first inception, as it passed through five stages that started with “Al Barwa”, then “Al-Ahmar” in the fifties, then the first passport in black after the union, then “electronic” in 2011, and finally the new generation. From the UAE passport, which is characterized by unprecedented technical characteristics and extremely complex security specifications; To reduce attempts of counterfeiting or counterfeiting.

The UAE passport is currently the most powerful passport in the world, as it allows its holder to enter 174 countries around the world without a visa, 55 countries whose visas can be obtained upon arrival, while 14 countries require a prior visa, according to the “Passport Index” website of Arton. Capital» global financial advisory.

Before the establishment of the union, each emirate issued its own passport. In the first stage in the fifties of the last century, it was called “Al Barwa.” It consisted of one paper and its validity period was one year. In the second stage, at the end of the fifties, the Trucial Emirates passport (red) was issued. And its validity period is two years from the date of its issuance, and it can be renewed four more times, provided that each period does not exceed two years, and it is suitable for travel to all the countries mentioned on the fourth page.

The first passport after the establishment of the union was issued in black. It was issued and renewed by the Passport Department of the Federal Ministry of Interior and by the diplomatic missions and consulates abroad of the UAE to which applications were submitted for this purpose.

The duration of the work of this passport was only two years from the date of its issuance, and it may be renewed twice, for a period of two years each, so that the total validity period for it becomes six years from the date of its issuance, and it is suitable for travel to the countries indicated therein.

In 2011, the Ministry of Interior began issuing machine-readable passports or electronic passports to UAE nationals, in accordance with the technical and security requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The electronic passport is characterized by high technical and security features, and the last page contains an electronic chip that can be read from a distance that stores the personal and biometric data of the passport holder, and this chip is encrypted to prevent forgery, and the image, signature and fingerprints are printed with it and cannot be modified.

The first page of the passport contains a watermark for the outer frame of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, while its last page is decorated with the actual painting of the mosque with domes and columns.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security recently announced the issuance of the new generation of the Emirati passport, to keep pace with the latest technologies in the field of passport issuance, and to provide innovative services to identify personal identity in accordance with the latest international standards.

Work on issuing the new Emirati passport will start from September 1, 2022, which represents a new technological leap in line with the directions of the wise leadership to enhance the march towards smart government.

