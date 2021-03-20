Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Women in the Emirates are the creators of generations, as they are a mother, sister, wife and half of society. She offered the homeland love and belonging to it, love and loyalty to the leader, and set a role model.

The mother Salima Muhammad Hamid, “the mother of the two martyrs,” Hamid and Rashid Muhammad Abbas al-Balushi, says: “My sons raised my head, and they were martyred for the homeland, explaining that she instilled in the spirit of her children the love of the homeland, and she was keen to prepare men who gave their souls as a sacrifice for the Emirates that deserve to spend their precious and precious cause. ».

“We, as mothers, do not have more precious than the souls of our martyrs, and we offer them for the sake of our country that deserves to spend precious souls as a sacrifice for its soil,” she added.

And she continued, “We are ready and ready to make more sacrifices, to return the favor to this generous nation, and this is what I try to convey to my grandchildren, the sons of the martyr, who consider their father a hero of the Emirates.” ».

Raya Suleiman Abdullah, the mother of the martyr Ali Saeed Al-Saadi, said: I got married in 1979 and I have 13 sons and daughters, and I did well in raising them, and today I reap the fruits.

And she continued: I continue the march now by raising my grandchildren, as I have raised my children on love, giving and tenderness, noting that raising children has a great impact on personality and behavior, confirming that the departure of her son Ali with the group of martyrs left the good reputation and is proud that he presented his spirit for the sake of the nation’s advancement and protection.

The mother of the martyr said: Thank God I am the daughter of the Emirates because it embraces all the people, and the wise leadership was keen to provide everything that would support and console the families of the martyrs, whose children sacrificed their lives in order to preserve the nation’s flag whispering in Al-Ula.

She added: I am very proud to be a mother of a martyr, as this is a medal on the issuance of mothers and wives of martyrs, pointing out that the leadership’s keenness to take care of the mothers and families of the martyrs reflects the originality and cohesion of the UAE society.

And she said: On this day, I cannot help but raise the palm of our obedience to God by having mercy on their embrace of the earth for the sake of the elevation of the UAE, which combined Mother’s Day with the memory of our martyrs and gave it great value.

Interest

“I have 3 children, Mansour, Sarah and Hind, and I made sure to raise them with distinction, ambition, and participation in forums and events,” said Afra Al-Helami, the wife of the martyr Saeed Rashid Al Mazrouei.

She added: “The wise leadership has given the family all attention, and provided them with means of comfort, reassurance and safety, so that its members are producers, actors, contributors, and supporters of the growth movement that the country is witnessing at all levels. Therefore, it is my duty as a mother to instill in my children a love of giving, belonging and returning the favor to the homeland. ”

And she continued: “I carry the flag after the departure of my husband, and I pledge myself to complete the march with determination and determination, by educating my children on the love of the homeland and its redemption with blood, so that the flag of the Emirates remains high and flapping”, appreciating the great role that leaders play in supporting the families of the martyrs and their children, and standing by them, confirming The UAE’s concern for the people of the nation is an example to follow.

patriotism

Sheikha al-Mahrizi, wife of the martyr Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Muhammad al-Mahrizi, said: “The father of my children went to sacrifice the homeland, and my current mission is to inform and raise my children who will follow the path of their heroic father, providing them with patriotism and loyalty to him, and to reinforce within them the pride and pride of their father.”

And she continued: “My family is surrounded by national leadership that gave us attention and provided us with the patriarchal love that we need, and all the families of the martyrs who left in response to the call of the homeland need it,” stressing that the Emirati family is the nucleus and pillar of society, and has enjoyed unlimited support from the wise leadership since the establishment of the state, as it is A safety valve and a constant priority, and the first school for future generations.