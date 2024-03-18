Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Emirati Media Forum, the largest gathering of Emirati media institutions in its ninth edition, was held yesterday, which was organized by the Dubai Press Club and hosted by the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and a group of leaders of national media institutions, editors-in-chief of Emirati newspapers, senior writers, opinion makers, and those concerned with the media sector in the country.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of the decisive role played by the media in discussing the most prominent issues that affect society, affect its course and determine the features of its future. He said: “The media is the mirror of society with all the ambitions, hopes and other things it carries.” It seeks many goals…it is the window through which we look at the world and its conditions, but we do not want our national media to be only a transmitter of the image. Rather, we want it to be a partner in creating its features with conscious thought and an accurate understanding of the course of events, transformations, and surrounding variables that are soon increasing in speed and intertwining their threads. “What requires the presence of a strong and qualified media that can competently deal with these variables, analyzing and detailing the messages they carry, which society must absorb well to be able to adapt them to serve its interests.”

His Highness noted the importance of the Emirati Media Forum as it brings together all those responsible for the media work system in the country, whom His Highness called on to continue an open professional dialogue aimed at confirming the ability of our national media to keep pace with the rapid global movement, with all the opportunities it brings and the challenges it portends, especially at the level. Economic, based on the leading position that the UAE has reached under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, so that our country Today, it is the pivotal center for economic, commercial and tourism movement in the region, and one of the most important centers for business, financial and logistical services in the world, which requires us to have a media that has all the tools that enable it to keep up with this position and even participate in consolidating it.

His Highness said: “The region is going through an important turning point in its history in light of the events it is witnessing that have cast their shadow on the economic reality of the region and even the entire world. The turbulent global conditions and the tensions it is witnessing have also contributed to the creation of a new global reality, in which the balance of economic power is oscillating as a result of rapid changes. Our local media must understand its dimensions and be able to analyze its data and determine its effects, in order to convey a clear picture of the events going on around us, whether to the official in the decision-making position or to the reader, viewer, and listener in every home.”

Appreciation and responsibility

His Highness extended a greeting of appreciation to those in charge of the Emirati media work, expressing his hope that they will continue to work in the spirit of one responsible team in order to convey the UAE’s message to the world, in a way that reflects the magnitude of the achievements through which our country continues to rise to more advanced positions year after year on various global competitiveness indicators. In a manner that is in harmony with the spirit of the age and relies on employing its tools, before which all barriers and borders have collapsed today, to make the world in its vastness a single point that shares the event at the very moment of its occurrence.

His Highness said: “We trust in the ability of our national media cadres to carry out their duty in establishing an objective and constructive media structure that supports the comprehensive development process. The economic media needs modern tools and young cadres capable of absorbing the vocabulary of the new global economy and dealing efficiently with its components. The opportunity must be provided.” “For young people to participate with creative thinking in confirming the UAE’s media superiority. The world of economics today is the world of blockchain, the Internet of Things, non-fungible codes, cryptocurrencies and other developments, and young people are the most capable of understanding and dealing with them in a manner that understands their various dimensions.”

Emirati successes

Regarding the choice of the forum in its ninth edition to focus on the relationship between the media and the economy, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said: “Convening the forum this year comes at a time when the region and the world are witnessing the repercussions of events that had a significant impact on the global economic movement.” Despite this, the UAE continues to achieve more economic successes, which are evident in many achievements, including, for example, the volume of the country’s non-oil foreign trade exceeding 3.5 trillion dirhams in 2023, which is described as a new historical achievement for the country within the framework of a process of communication. Its momentum towards a more prosperous future is thanks to the wisdom and vision of the wise leadership, which has made the UAE a point of light that is today the focus of the world’s attention and appreciation due to its focus on the future and determination to lead it.”

She added: “At the Emirati Media Forum, we are accustomed to keeping pace with the process of internal development, events, and the most important surrounding transformations, whether in the region or the world. There is no doubt that the economic file today is one of the most important files on the scene. The economy is the pillar of progress, and the media has an essential role in identifying its dimensions and understanding its developments.” To formulate objective visions for the future…and for the media to be able to deal efficiently with this file, it must combine several data, the most important of which is the human cadre and how to prepare it in a way that is compatible with the specialized nature of its topics, and the ability to read correctly between the lines and numbers to come up with an integrated picture that can be conveyed accurately to the recipient.” .

An effective role for the Emirati media

She pointed out that the forum discussed the responsibility of the media as a window through which the world views the UAE, with all its achievements and the progress it is witnessing in various sectors, which requires our media institutions to work to strengthen their capabilities to be able to carry out this role with high professional efficiency that ensures the transmission of a complete picture. Milestones on the path of progress and development, whose steps continue steadily on a path in which the state seeks to have a leadership position in various fields, based on its position as an influential strategic partner in shaping the future.

Mona Al Marri stressed that the Dubai Press Club was keen, through the Emirati Media Forum, to hold a serious discussion, with the participation of the leaders of all Emirati media institutions, aimed at consolidating the professional and ethical constants of the media field in a way that is consistent with our authentic Emirati values, and takes into account international frameworks and standards, while seeking to mobilize ideas. And the new visions through which the Emirati media can go global.

It is worth noting that the “Emirati Media Forum” is one of the main annual events organized by the “Dubai Press Club”, as the club also organizes a group of the most important annual events on the media agenda in the region, including the “Arab Media Forum”, which annually includes a group of the most important Media decision makers throughout the Arab world include newspaper editors, leaders of satellite broadcasting institutions, Arab television networks, Arab radio stations, and officials of digital media platforms. The club also organizes the “Arab Media Award,” the most prominent forum to celebrate creativity in the field of media work in the region, whether print media. Or visual or electronic, and thousands of Arab media professionals from all parts of the Arab world and beyond compete to reach the honoring platform, in addition to the “Youth Media Forum,” and also the “Arab Social Media Pioneers Summit.”

Ahmed bin Mohammed:

