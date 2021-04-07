ABU DHABI (WAM) – The Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism hosted the “Korea Emirates Festival”, which was organized in partnership with the Korea Creative Content Agency and the Korea International Cultural Exchange Foundation, as the event attracted 2.73 million viewers.

The festival was held to celebrate the cultural dialogue between South Korea and the UAE 2021-2020, and included various activities, foremost of which are the “Korean Content Festival” that introduces Korean content to the Middle East, and the “K-Pop Song Festival”, and included six top Korean singing groups, in addition to The participation of the Emirati opera singer, Fatima Al-Hashemi.

An inspiring experience

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said, “The Emirati-Korean festival that celebrates the cultural dialogue between South Korea and the UAE reflected the strong friendship between the two countries spanning nearly 40 years of cultural rapprochement, and provided us with an inspiring experience in cross-cultural convergence. Culture promotes deep relations. At the level of countries, and build bridges of knowledge ». Her Excellency added, “We are looking forward to a new phase of dialogue during the coming period, as we are working to enhance dialogue through a set of initiatives that will be held this year to celebrate many occasions and common values, such as tolerance, coexistence and openness.”

Paragraphs of the festival

Music is a universal language

For his part, His Excellency Hwang Hee, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism in South Korea, said, “There is an Arab proverb in the Emirates that says,“ He who is tantamount to forty days has become one of them. ”The friendship between our two countries has lasted for more than 40 years, so we can say that they have become close friends. And truly loyal to each other. ”

He added, “It is a matter of happiness and pleasure for the people of the two countries to meet today through a K-pop show to celebrate the Year of Cultural Exchange. Music is a common global human language that transcends linguistic and ethnic differences to convey enthusiasm, excitement and admiration.”

One of the festival’s teams

Joint vocal performance

During the “Korean Content Festival”, group seminars were held virtually via video calling, in which 24 speakers and suppliers in the Middle East and 28 Korean companies participated, and 43 business consultations were conducted among the participating companies.

The “K-Pop Song Festival” was broadcast on the Internet last Sunday, on the official YouTube channel of the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE, and on the SBS Medianet platform and the NAVER V-LIVE platform. “Mamamoo” and the group “BIG” also participated from Korea. “Astro”, “The Boys”, “Aspa” and “NCT Dream”, in addition to Emirati opera singer Fatima Al Hashemi, who performed jointly with the Korean artist Junmin of the BIG group. The K-Pop Music Festival, Korea Emirates, will be broadcast on television tomorrow, Thursday, 10:00 pm, in Korean time, on “SBS MTV” and “SBS F! L”, and at 5:00 pm UAE time on the Abu Dhabi channel.