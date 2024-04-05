The Emirati-Jordanian camp for Syrian refugees in Murijib Al-Fuhud, in cooperation with the Women’s Affairs Department of the Northwestern Badia District in the Directorate of Endowments, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, Mafraq Governorate, held an iftar for 200 Syrian and needy Jordanian families.

The director of the Emirati relief team, Hassan Salem Al Ghoul Al Qaidi, said that based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and in coordination with the UAE embassy in Amman, we shared breakfast with 200 Syrian and needy Jordanian families. .

He added that this Iftar coincides with World Orphan Day, which constituted an incentive for the orphans to participate in the Ramadan Iftar with the aim of raising their morale and relieving them at the same time, pointing out that Iftar meals were distributed to fasting people inside and outside the camp within Zarqa Governorate. Al-Qaidi explained that among the initiatives that were implemented was the “Breaking the Fast” initiative in the capital, Amman, and Zarqa Governorate, which took place in five points in Amman and three in Zarqa, pointing out that these points were identified in coordination with the Jordanian Ministry of Interior.

For her part, the head of the Women’s Affairs Department of the Northwestern Badia District in the Endowments Directorate, Abeer Hawamdeh, said that in implementation of the operational plan of the Women’s Affairs Directorate in the Ministry of Endowments, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places “Social Solidarity Initiatives”, a fasting breakfast was provided for 200 needy families, and 200 food parcels were distributed in cooperation. With the Emirates Red Crescent.