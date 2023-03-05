Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Some features of the lead appeared on the third and penultimate day of the second international “Skydive Abu Dhabi” championship for skydiving, which witnesses the participation of more than 100 male and female jumpers. That Haider Youssef and Muhammad Obaid equal with the Italian Gittorio Guarnelli, after the sixth round in the same balance and 4 cm.

And in the fourth place, the Russian Dmitry Maximov came, equal to the Italian Paolo Filipino with a score of 5 cm, and the Russian Alexei in the sixth place with a score of 6 cm, and there were 3 jumpers in the seventh place with a score of 8 cm, they are the Bahraini Nasser Khalifa, the German Troben Glaud, the Bahraini Hussain Boudroza, then the Italian Claudio Carbone and the Bahraini Younes Al-Dosari, with a score of 9 cm.

In team competitions, the Russian national team led the “goal accuracy” with a score of 24 cm, after Italy overtook the leader “Ball Out” from the start, whose score rose to 26 cm, followed by the third team, “UAE 1” with a score of 27 cm, then “Bahrain 1” with a score of 35. cm and “Russia Women 2” with a score of 64 cm and “Bahrain 2” with a score of 70 cm.

In the quadruple cohesion competition, the Bahraini team took the lead with 91 points, followed by the Omani team with 74 points, then “Kuwait Team 1” with 65 points, “Kuwait Team 2” with 43 points, then the Emirates team with 36 points.