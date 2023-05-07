Tehran (Wam)

The Emirati-Iranian Businessmen Council held its first meeting in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran, on the sidelines of the Iran Expo, which runs from May 7 to 10.

The Emirati side was chaired by Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while the Iranian side was chaired by Dr. Mahdi Safri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy, with the participation of a number of senior businessmen from both sides.

Regarding this inaugural meeting, Al Mazrouei, in his opening speech to the session, praised the efforts of the organizing committees from both sides in establishing and activating the council, which effectively contributes to strengthening and developing cooperation between the business sectors of the two countries.

He said that the establishment of the Emirati-Iranian Businessmen Council comes at a time when bilateral relations are witnessing economic growth and provides great opportunities for the private and public sectors in both countries to enhance trade, investment and thriving economic relations.

He added, “The UAE is confident that the Business Council will serve as a vital platform to further strengthen partnerships between the business sectors of the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Al Mazrouei stressed that the launch of the Emirati-Iranian Businessmen Council “embodies the joint keenness of both sides to enhance the horizons of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and raise it to broader horizons, and of course it will contribute to opening broader fields for the Emirati and Iranian business communities.”

He explained that the UAE-Iranian economic relations have witnessed a quantum leap and are witnessing continuous development in various fields, pointing out that economic cooperation in these sectors has contributed to raising the volume of joint trade and investment exchange. The first meeting of the Emirati-Iranian Businessmen Council in Tehran, which is an advanced step in strengthening economic relations between the two countries. He stressed that the meeting contributes to creating an environment for consultation, discussion and exchange of views on issues that serve the business communities.

The UAE economic delegation, which includes representatives of several institutions, held a series of meetings with a number of officials in Iranian economic institutions and in various sectors.

It is worth noting that the UAE-Iranian Business Council was established in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the UAE and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Minerals of Iran in 2014.

It aims to explore ways of economic opportunities between the two parties in a range of areas, including food, health and tourism. The council is also a platform for senior business leaders in both the UAE and Iran to facilitate exchange and trade partnerships.