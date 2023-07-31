The Emirati humanitarian team present in Chad visited inpatients at the Emirati field hospital in Amdgrass, Republic of Chad, to check on their conditions and provide them with psychological support.

The head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Chad, Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, said that a delegation consisting of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works visited patients in the Emirati field hospital, to check on their condition. and closely monitor their health.

The patients thanked the humanitarian team for its humanitarian initiative, and also expressed their thanks to the medical staff at the hospital for the distinguished health care provided to them.