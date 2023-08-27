The Emirati humanitarian team present in Chad continued distributing food parcels to Sudanese refugees and the local community in the villages of the city of Amdgras, which are Kasugi, Kamrut, Kokouna, Herki, Somonta and Probri, in coordination with the UAE Aid Coordination Office.

The team in Chad consists of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works and the UAE Aid Coordination Office.

The Emirati humanitarian team, located in Amdgrass, continues its missions in seeking to alleviate the suffering of Sudanese refugees due to the current conditions that the sisterly Republic of Sudan is going through, in addition to the local community, through field visits to a number of villages, close examination of their needs, and distribution of food parcels to the needy.

Saif Al-Afari, representative of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, said: “The Emirati humanitarian team present in the Republic of Chad continues to distribute food parcels to Sudanese refugees and the local community in the Chadian city of Amdgrass and its villages, in coordination with the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad, as part of the UAE’s continuous efforts to support The friendly Chadian people and strengthening efforts to provide humanitarian and relief support to Emirati humanitarian institutions that provide support to Sudanese refugees in Chad.