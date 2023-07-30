The Emirati humanitarian team present in Chad continued to distribute food parcels to Sudanese refugees and the local community in a number of villages in the Chadian city of Amdgras, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The team, located in Chad, consists of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works.

The head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Chad, Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, said that the Emirati humanitarian team present in Amdgrass continues its efforts to alleviate the suffering of Sudanese refugees due to the current conditions that the sisterly Republic of Sudan is going through, in addition to the local community by visiting a number of villages and closely examining their needs. Distribution of food parcels to the needy.

Al Dhaheri added that the humanitarian team will continue its efforts during the coming period by communicating with the local authorities with the aim of coordinating with the humanitarian agencies in Amdgrass in order to deliver food parcels to the largest number of beneficiaries.