The Emirati humanitarian team present in the Republic of Chad continued distributing food baskets to Sudanese refugees and the local community in the Chadian city of Amdgrass, in coordination with the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad, as part of the UAE’s continuous efforts to support the friendly Chadian people, and to strengthen efforts to provide humanitarian and relief support to institutions. Emirati humanitarian who provides support to Sudanese refugees in Chad.

The team in Chad consists of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, in addition to the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad.

And embodying the keenness of the humanitarian authorities in the UAE to deliver aid to those who deserve it and identify their needs, the team went this morning to the village of Johnny in the city of Amdgras and distributed food baskets to needy families, in the presence of representatives of the Emirati humanitarian team, Ezzeddine Daoud, Mayor of the city, and Mohamed Siri, Mayor of the village.

Mohamed Salem Al Ameri, from the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, said that the team has distributed 2,500 food baskets to date, benefiting more than 15,000 Sudanese refugees and families in the region, noting that the team, under the directives of the wise leadership, intensified its efforts during the period. In the past, in order to alleviate the suffering of Sudanese refugees and work to provide the needs of the local community.

He added that the UAE, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” is always proactive in providing a helping hand and relief to brothers and friends around the world, following the approach of its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace.” “.

The Emirati humanitarian team affirmed its full readiness to provide the village’s needs for clean and potable water supplies as part of efforts to provide the necessary humanitarian needs for the Sudanese refugees in Chad, as well as to support the local community, especially the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly and women.

For his part, the Mayor of Johnny Village thanked the UAE for its humanitarian and charitable efforts that extend to all parts of the world, praising the efforts of the Emirati humanitarian team, which took the hard way to reach the remote village to provide a helping hand to its needy residents.