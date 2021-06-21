The CEO of Operations at G42 Healthcare, Dr. Fahad Al-Marzouqi, said that “the Emirati human genome project, since its inception so far, has collected about 10,000 samples from citizens, representing the basis of the database that we seek to complete during the period.” He pointed out that the database related to the Emirati genome helps to analyze the data in it and use it in scientific studies and research that contribute significantly to the scientific field in the country.

He explained that many hospitals and primary care centers will join the Emirati genome project during the coming period, and work is currently underway to identify these medical facilities, and there will be a team and perhaps teams for home visits to take samples from citizens according to a mechanism that will be determined, noting that the national genome program includes three Stages, which is the stage of collecting the sample, the second stage of decoding the DNA, and then the last stage, which is the stage of building the database.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

