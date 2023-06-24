The UAE Genome Program, one of the largest population genetic initiatives in the world, has announced the expansion of its reach in the UAE with a new visual identity. The UAE Genome Program is one of the main projects being implemented under the supervision of the Emirates Genome Council within the framework of the National Genome Strategy, in cooperation with G42 Healthcare Company, a subsidiary of the M42 Healthcare Company, and in coordination with health care authorities in the country, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the Foundation. Emirates Health Services, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Academic Health Corporation, in addition to academic and medical institutions that provide support for the program.

The program will contribute to achieving the goals of the National Genome Strategy, to build a comprehensive and sustainable genetic system that leads the transformation of health care services, and helps secure a better life for citizens, while providing the necessary data that helps researchers, doctors and scientists identify the underlying causes of genetic diseases.

The UAE Genome Program has so far collected genetic samples from more than 440,000 citizens. It is analyzed using the latest technologies of complete genetic sequencing and artificial intelligence, knowing that the program aims to collect one million genetic samples.

The UAE Genome Program invites citizens to participate in the programme, by visiting one of more than 100 sample collection sites nationwide, registering their data using their Emirates ID, and sharing an 8 mm blood sample for adults or two cheek swabs for children.