The UAE Genome Program revealed the collection of genetic samples for more than 440,000 citizens, which are analyzed using the latest technologies of complete genetic sequencing and artificial intelligence, indicating the provision of more than 89 centers nationwide for all blood samples of the program, as the program aims to collect one million genetic samples with the aim of Support the prediction of hereditary and chronic diseases, and promote ways to treat and prevent them among current and future generations of Emirati citizens.

In detail, the UAE Genome Program operates under the supervision of the Emirates Genome Council, and is an ambitious national initiative aimed at developing the genetic map of UAE citizens, to accelerate the development of preventive health care solutions and accurate diagnosis for current and future generations in the country, and participation in the UAE Genome Program is limited to citizens of the country from All age groups.

The program stressed that it follows the highest standards set and organized by the UAE government, to ensure the safety and security of the participants’ data. An 8 ml blood sample is taken from adults, while two swabs are taken from the inside of the cheek for children, indicating that a blood sample or swab is used from the inside of the cheek. In the full genome analysis, the remainder of the sample is preserved and secured in the biobank at the Omix Center of Excellence of the “G42 Healthcare” company, which is based in Masdar City in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with the highest data protection standards in the United Arab Emirates.

The program uses the latest genetic sequencing techniques and artificial intelligence to provide high-quality genetic data that will enrich the available medical data, and enhance the country’s capabilities as a center for research and innovation in the field of genomes, thus contributing to the achievement of large-scale scientific discoveries, as the analysis of the full genome of UAE citizens helps provide an opportunity For researchers, doctors and scientists to identify the causes of genetic diseases, the type of genetic mutations, anticipate susceptibility to some diseases and study them more deeply, and benefit from the results to develop highly efficient curative and preventive health care plans, thus contributing to reducing the spread of genetic and chronic diseases.

G42 Healthcare uses the OMEX Center of Excellence, the region’s largest and most technologically advanced biosciences facility, to analyze information, draw a comprehensive genetic map, and provide data that contributes to wide-ranging scientific discoveries.

It is worth noting that the human genome is the entire genetic material (DNA) found in the cells of the human body. Genomics is used to change the perception of health care by providing the health sector with a broader understanding of the development of diseases. The UAE Genome Program aims to enable the medical community and healthcare institutions in the UAE to harness the power of genome technology to improve the level of healthcare for citizens and contribute to achieving national healthcare priorities.

The largest biological sciences facilities

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi includes the “OMEX Center of Excellence”, the largest and most advanced “OMEX” biological sciences facility in the region in terms of technology, automation, computing capabilities, and productivity. The center has the highest levels of automation in sampling and archiving, in addition to the largest computing resources in the region in terms of processing power and storage.

The center, which is affiliated with G42 Healthcare, is home to the largest third-generation sequencing platform in the Middle East, and plans to add advanced optical mapping equipment to its facilities. To better allow studies of structural variance.