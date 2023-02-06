Karim Shaheen, CEO of Business Development at the “G42” company (Emirati Genome Program), said that the program has collected 150,000 samples since its launch in 2019.

The program aims to use the genetic data of citizens to improve public health. It seeks to collect 250,000 samples this year, and one million samples within three years.

In exclusive statements to “Emirates Today”, on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, which recently concluded in Dubai, Shaheen said that the “Emirati Genome Project” is a national project that aims to use the genetic data of the country’s citizens, analyze it, and benefit from it in improving health. public for Emiratis.

It works to provide citizens with a special reference genome, and to integrate genetic data with the database of health care management.

He stated that the project also aims to reduce genetic and hereditary diseases, by predicting them, and developing proactive plans to treat them and prevent their occurrence. And through it, it is possible to increase the effectiveness and effect of medicines used to treat various diseases, by choosing the most effective medicine, according to the patient’s genetic map.

He pointed out that genetics can predict diseases that may affect humans in the future, and then prevent infection with them, through proactive treatment plans, noting that the unified national health file project will facilitate the task of project work and access to health data and information for patients.

The program uses advanced technology, with the aim of promoting the prevention of genetic and chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, cancer, and asthma, and reaching a personalized treatment for each patient, according to genetic factors, through the use of genetic sciences and modern innovative technologies related to profiling and genetic sequencing for fingerprint recognition.

He stated that the program will contribute to predicting susceptibility to some diseases, by reading the complete genome, and developing a treatment and preventive plan based on the results of the genetic analysis of citizens. The results of the program will be used in developing new treatments and examinations, enabling health care workers to provide several options for diagnosis. and medical treatment, in addition to providing customized and preventive programs tailored to the genetic makeup of the individual.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention had called on citizens to participate in the UAE Genome Program, which aims to provide the best levels of health care, to understand the nature of genetic diseases prevalent in the UAE community using the genome, and to apply personalized medicine to Emirati patients and families, thus contributing to providing accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment for patients. , Enhancing the prevention of hereditary and chronic diseases for future generations, and reinventing the country’s health policies in the future, based on national competencies, and in cooperation with the most prestigious medical research centers, to enhance the country’s position as a global center for innovation in the health sector, and raise the country’s position in the global competitiveness index.