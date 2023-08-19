The United Arab Emirates has a rich human record, the foundations of which were laid by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” and it continues to follow the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” by extending its white hands to include The needy and the helpless around the world without distinction of race, color or religion.

In a new page of giving pages, and in conjunction with (International Humanitarian Day), the UAE added to its humanitarian record another achievement that pulses with love and goodness for our Sudanese refugee brothers in the Republic of Chad and their brothers from the city of Umm Jaras near the Sudanese border and the neighboring towns and villages represented by ” Emirati field hospital) which has an area of ​​200 by 200 square meters with a capacity of fifty beds that can be doubled and is supervised by the Emirati humanitarian team, which consists of representatives of the Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works. In coordination with the Office for Coordination of Aid at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The opening of the hospital on the ninth of last July came in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, regarding the establishment of a field hospital in the Republic of Chad in support of the Sudanese refugees.

Since that day, the hospital has had a great impact on the lives of thousands of Sudanese refugees and has become a destination for Chadian citizens from all segments of society due to the good reputation that the hospital has enjoyed in a short time.

An integrated medical staff in all specialties provides its services around the clock and with high professionalism, represented by dozens of doctors, pharmacists, nurses and technicians with experience and high efficiency, using the latest necessary medical devices and equipment and modern medicines to treat the hospital’s visitors.

The field hospital includes three main areas, the first is red (emergency) and is used to treat critical cases for reasons of saving life and limbs and treating trauma. Surgical teams are distributed into four teams to deal with four critical cases simultaneously.

The red area contains a section for CT scans that help diagnose the patient’s condition, in addition to x-rays and television, and then the patient is transferred to the operating room to perform the necessary surgical intervention, after which he is transferred to the intensive care department equipped with the latest devices and equipment .. A delegation conducted the hospital So far, more than 47 major and minor surgeries have been completed, all of which have been successful.

The second area in the hospital is the yellow one, in which moderate cases are treated, such as fractures or hypotension, etc., and the patient is kept for a period of up to four hours to ensure that he responds to treatment and improves his condition.

As for the third and final area, it is the “Green Area”, which is of daily use, and in it the patients and patients on foot are received, where they are examined and referred to the specialist doctor to provide the necessary treatment for them. There are more than 5,100 patients in this region, with an average of 200 patients per day.

In the interest of the UAE and its wise leadership to integrate the field hospital and taking into account its compatibility with the most prestigious modern field hospitals, it has been provided with a laboratory that contains the latest accurate devices for diagnosing blood diseases and other examinations and analyzes that give very accurate results, which helps the doctor to diagnose the patient’s condition .. and The laboratory also includes a blood bank in which blood units of different types are kept in appropriate quantities.

The hospital was equipped with a pharmacy containing all kinds of medicines and antibiotics, in addition to specialized treatments such as treatments for children, women, obstetrics, skin diseases, chronic diseases, vitamins, and others.

The hospital includes five inpatient wards with a total capacity of 50 beds, which can be doubled to 100 beds, in which the patient’s condition is closely monitored and the necessary treatment is provided to him until his return to normal life.

In this regard, it is mentioned that more than 60 patients have been admitted to the field hospital since it opened on the ninth of last month.

The external area of ​​the hospital includes support services such as warehouses for medicines, medical and consumable equipment, a central kitchen, a laundry and a private incinerator equipped with the latest medical waste disposal devices in a safe manner.

The Emirati field hospital did not neglect to build bridges of communication and cooperation with Chadian hospitals in the region by offering them a helping hand and support, especially as they received many sick cases transferred from hospitals in the city of Umm Djeres with simple capabilities.

For this purpose, the field hospital transports patients transferred from these hospitals through a fleet of ambulances equipped with them to complete their treatment until full recovery.

And the white hands of the UAE were not satisfied with that, as it was reported to the humanitarian team that there are many patients, especially the elderly, who find it difficult to move from their remote villages to reach the field hospital to receive the necessary treatment due to the rugged roads and lack of capabilities, so that the team initiated the launch of a fleet of mobile clinics equipped with various Medical supplies, necessary first aid, and medicines are supported by cadres of doctors, pharmacists, and nurses, as well as a team of paramedics to provide treatment for this category of patients, in addition to transferring some sick cases that need specialized treatments or surgeries to the field hospital in the city of Umm Jaras, to obtain full health care and follow-up until her recovery.

A number of hospital visitors expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its support and provision of health care, noting that the establishment of this field hospital came at the right time and place, especially for the refugee brothers from the Republic of Sudan.

They also extended their sincere thanks to the medical staff working in the hospital for their support and assistance to all patients and their keenness to provide them with integrated medical care.

For their part, a number of members of the medical staff at the hospital expressed their pride in performing this noble humanitarian duty and contributing to the treatment of the injured and affected by the situation in Sudan, pointing out that their work in the field hospital is a national duty and responsibility. Sister and friend.