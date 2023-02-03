Last January, the group announced an increase in its stake in Vodafone to 12 percent, after it had announced last May that its subsidiary, Atlas Holding, had bought 9.8 percent of Vodafone shares at a value of $4.4 billion, before increasing it to 11 percent in December.

In a previous statement from the company, it said that the aim of this investment is to benefit from the global company’s expertise in the telecommunications sector and to maximize the return on its investments, with the possibility of benefiting from potential business opportunities with the global company.

According to previous statements by company officials, the Emirates Telecommunications Group is currently the largest shareholder in the global Vodafone Group.

Etisalat Group announced its new brand, e&, on February 23, 2022, as part of its strategy to accelerate growth and transform into an integrated technology company.

The total number of the group’s subscribers at the end of last year reached about 162 million, of which more than 13 million are in the UAE.