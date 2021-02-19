Cairo (Union)

The delegation of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council participates in the meetings of the four committees of the Arab Parliament, which started their work yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, in the context of preparation for the third parliament session for the first session of the current legislative term to be held next Monday.

The delegation includes members of the Federal National Council, members of the Arab Parliament: Muhammad Ahmad Al Yamahi, Deputy Speaker of the Arab Parliament, member of the Foreign Affairs, Political Affairs and National Security Committee, Naama Abdullah Al Sharhan, Second Deputy Chairman of the Council, member of the Social, Educational, Cultural Affairs, Women and Youth Committee, and Ahmed Bushehab Al Suwaidi, a member of the Economic Affairs Committee And Finance, and Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee.

Muhammad Ahmad Al Yammahi said that the Committee on Foreign, Political and National Security Affairs will review over two days the political and security developments in the Arab world, and some issues of joint Arab action, noting that the committee has prepared data projects on developments in Yemen, Iraq, Somalia and Libya, in addition to a statement on strengthening Security and military coordination between the Arab countries.

Al Yamahi explained that the committee will discuss a number of issues, including the explanatory memorandum on the establishment of the Arab-African Parliamentary Forum, in preparation for sending it to the African Parliament, within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Arab Parliament and the Pan-African Parliament in May 2013 in addition to discussing the recommendations issued by the Human Rights Forum «Rights Human rights and its applications in the field of artificial intelligence at the level of the Arab world »held in the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2020 in addition to the draft law on protecting and strengthening cybersecurity in the Arab countries, in addition to the possibility of holding joint meetings between the committee and its counterpart committees in Arab national parliaments.

In turn, Ahmed Bushehab Al-Suwaidi said that the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee will discuss the general framework for the report on the economic situation in the Arab world, as well as a proposal submitted about a parliamentary vision regarding facing the economic repercussions of “Corona”. Bushehab noted that the committee will discuss a guiding draft law on supporting and developing small, medium and micro enterprises in the Arab countries, in addition to the position of countries paying their contributions to the Arab Parliament’s budget and the financial position until January 31, 2021, as well as discussing the report of the subcommittee concerned with preparing for a workshop on challenges and obstacles Facing the private sector in the Arab world, and reviewing the recommendations of the second human rights forum “human rights and their applications in the field of artificial intelligence in the Arab world.” The committees are scheduled to submit their reports to the parliament plenary session for approval.