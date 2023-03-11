The company said in a statement, on Friday, that its profits last year rose to 32.6 billion dirhams (about 8.9 billion dollars), compared to 11.6 billion dirhams in the previous year.

The International Holding Company’s revenues grew by 78 percent last year year-on-year to reach 50.9 billion dirhams.

In the last quarter of last year alone, the company achieved remarkable growth in net profits to reach 8.3 billion dirhams, compared to 4.3 billion dirhams in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 91 percent, “as a result of positive business performance across all sectors in the current global market conditions that are not favorable.”

By the end of last year, the company’s total assets jumped to 282 billion dirhams, compared to 89 billion dirhams at the end of December 2021, a growth rate of 156 percent, according to the statement.

The increase in the number of companies of the International Holding Company from 302 companies in 2021 to 482 subsidiary companies and 4 joint ventures and partners in 2022 prompted the promotion of the growth of the company’s global business and developments in the company’s nine core business sectors, which are clean energy, food and agriculture, health care, IT, AI, real estate, retail, entertainment and capital in 20 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America.

“The external environment we faced in 2022 was mixed in some key markets. However, our strategy set out in 2021 has aligned us with the main drivers of global growth and we see strong progress across our business,” said Syed Basr Shuaib, CEO of International Holding Company. and our strategic priorities.The global economy has remained resilient, enabled by the recent easing of restrictions COID19 China has more reasons for optimism in 2023.”

Last year, the International Holding Company acquired 50 percent of the Turkish energy company “Calyon”, and also acquired 15 percent of the shares of Emirati Burjeel Holding, 54 percent of Amercom to provide technical solutions, and 100 percent of the shares of Amercom Egypt, in addition to pumping large investments. In three subsidiaries of the Indian Adani Group, and entering the Latin American market with an investment of 734 million dirhams in Lulu Bank, one of the fast-growing players in the field of new banks in the Colombian market.

In 2023, the company plans to “further expand in all sectors, specifically in the utilities, food, agricultural and information technology sectors.”