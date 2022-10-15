The American Stanford University, one of the most prestigious universities in the world, announced the selection of the Emirati Academy, Professor Badriya Al-Junaibi, among the 2% of the list of the best scientists in the world for the year 2022-2023 in the field of media, and the Stanford classification includes more than 160,000 researchers among the most Of the eight million scientists who are considered active worldwide, taking into account 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields.

Professor Badriya Al-Junaibi is currently a professor in the Department of Creative Industries at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the UAE University, and has been distinguished from its beginnings by excellence and brilliance, as she obtained her bachelor’s degree at the UAE University specializing in journalism, and she obtained a master’s and doctorate from the United States of America, specializing in public relations and communications. social.

And the journey of science in the life of Dr. Badriya Al-Junaibi began at the University of Colorado, then the University of Northern Iowa and Bolkin Green State University in Ohio, and she received an excellent grade in all scientific degrees, and was honored in the United States in 2004.

Al-Junaibi, who holds the title of distinguished researcher in the field of mass communication and education, explained to “Emirates Today” that her research interests are social networks, international communications and public relations, and she has published 78 scientific research in scientific journals in many countries, including the United States, Canada and Britain, in the Journal of Studies. Media and Applied Journalism, the International Journal of Information Systems and Social Change, the international “E-adoption” magazine, the Global Media Journal, and the Communications and Culture Journal. She also serves as a member of the editorial board of 18 refereed scientific journals.

She said: “She has received more than 33 local and international awards in the field of progress, scientific publishing, teaching and community service, including the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation Award for Arab Researchers in its 38th session for the year 2020, and the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for the Distinguished Teacher category for 2017, and the Khalifa Educational Award for the best category. A university professor at the level of the UAE and the Arab world, the Emirates Award for the best university doctor at the state level, and the Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Suhail Award for creative women.

She added, “The awards I received during my academic career also included the Hamdan Bin Mubarak Award for Institutional Excellence, the category of a specialized employee in the academic field, and the Community Service Employee Award at the UAE University,” noting that she taught many different subjects for undergraduate and graduate students, and supervised the Postgraduate students, in addition to providing workshops on modern techniques and methods of teaching.

Professor Badria Al-Junaibi:

• «Published 78 scientific papers in scientific journals in many countries, including the United States of America, Canada and Britain».

Scientific Research

Professor Badriya Al-Junaibi, a professor in the Creative Industries Department at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the UAE University, confirmed her keenness since her studies on scientific research.

She has published many scientific researches in refereed scientific journals, exceeding 58 research papers in international journals, presenting more than 33 research papers in conferences in Europe, America and Asia, supervising and preparing 12 government papers, and participating in panel discussions inside and outside the university, where she obtained more than 182 certificates. Participation and thanks, I also worked as a volunteer and referee for scientific research in 18 international journals, and supervised master’s and doctoral students.