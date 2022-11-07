The UAE’s decision to cancel all restrictions and precautionary measures related to “Covid-19” as of today’s date (November 7, 2022) constituted an important transformation that can be classified as an almost complete victory for the epidemic response system in the country over the pandemic that lasted nearly three years.
Although the epidemic has not been officially declared over at the world level, the total lifting of precautionary measures represents a decisive step taken by countries after reaching high levels of control over the levels of the outbreak, in addition to the volume of societal immunity recorded in it. And between the date of the first recorded injury on January 29 of the year 2020 and the date of the total lifting of the procedures, which coincides with today’s date, the UAE recorded an experience full of events, procedures and decisions that were characterized by transparency, speed and comprehensiveness through a system of national plans for dealing with crises proactively and with different scenarios across various health and control agencies. The federal and local economic and social, and with unlimited efficiency, mitigated the impact of the effects of the crisis compared to many other experiences around the world.
The number of daily infections has decreased significantly in the country during the last period, while the number of deaths due to infection with the virus is close to zero. The media briefing of the UAE government has played a prominent role in updating all matters related to the epidemic since the first briefing held on the seventh of March of the year 2020, when the briefing turned into a permanent government platform to present the various procedures, decisions and recommendations to confront the epidemic. The past three years have left many important positions and dates:
– “Don’t cripple them”
The speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, in which he stressed the UAE’s ability and readiness to face the conditions imposed by the epidemic with the phrase: “Do not paralyze them”, is the most symbolic expression throughout the pandemic period, given the meanings it carried. Linked to confidence in the state’s ability to confront the fears raised by the spread of the epidemic, and its role in alleviating societal fears of the effects of the epidemic, especially since it came very early in the world’s confrontation with the epidemic and coincided with catastrophic scenes in many countries around the world that were showing real suffering as a result of The spread of the epidemic and the growing economic and social effects in those countries.
– societal awareness
The response and societal commitment of the citizens and residents of the UAE constituted an honorable model that contributed to achieving balance over the past three years, as expressed by the casualty figures that maintained close proportions and were absent from the manifestations of collapse and out of control. The large-scale volunteering campaigns showed the great responsibility of the community members, both citizens and residents. The photos and videos in which the residents of the Emirates expressed their commitment and gratitude to the concerned authorities for the efficiency of the procedures followed will remain in their minds for a long time.
– Proactive Actions
The immediate response of the legislative authorities in the country played an important role in strengthening the confrontation system, by issuing regulations and procedures, whether related to the precautionary measures that came in a clear and sequential manner, while the past years witnessed clear flexibility in easing and lifting these restrictions based on the developments imposed by the reality of monitoring and investigation related to the virus, The UAE also witnessed an early announcement of a series of economic measures in support of the financial and economic sector.
The decision-maker in the UAE, represented by the legislative bodies, took a series of proactive decisions and legislation that provided a legal umbrella to control practices and define mechanisms for dealing in accordance with a framework characterized by flexibility and the ability to neutralize damages and protect the economic and social interests of the population. The proactive measures were not without packages represented in the list of fines and administrative penalties for violators, which formed a wall of deterrence in the face of disregard for the system of procedures, in addition to a long list of health protocols for each activity, which contributed to providing clear rules for dealing with developments in each sector, including travel protocols. , protocols for sporting and economic events, and others.
Health efforts
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health authorities in the country have mobilized and taken a set of appropriate precautionary and preventive measures to prevent the spread of the disease, including establishing and rehabilitating hospitals and health care homes and providing them with all capabilities that help them deal with any possible cases of infection, and conducting the necessary medical examinations for the largest number of the population With the aim of ensuring that they are free of disease, discovering infected cases, and activating the necessary health care programs for them. The UAE provided six types of tests to detect Covid-19, and examination centers spread in all regions of the country, and provided an integrated system for telemedicine. The country also approved five types of vaccines to vaccinate individuals against the virus, and the countries of the world topped the rates of receiving two doses of vaccines. On the other hand, the UAE dealt with the efforts of the front-line heroes in their various specializations with proper honor and full appreciation, as it established the “Pride of the Nation” office, which announced initiatives, including the “Hayyakum” initiative, which provides scholarships for the children of health workers, and the initiative of a scholarship program in higher education for workers In the first line of defense and their children.
Life Sustainability
The virus containment system has sought, since the first day, to maintain the most prominent societal needs in accordance with specific regulations, as it has secured the distance education system as a precautionary measure to ensure that students do not completely interrupt their educational attainment, while several websites have been launched dedicated to informing the public about the current situation and developments related to Covid-19. In the country, health information and guidance to protect themselves and ways to prevent infection with the virus. The UAE adopted packages of legislation that sought to ensure the greatest sustainability of the main aspects of life related to rights, and these legislations and decisions secured stability that contributed to maintaining the continuity of living almost naturally without total closures throughout the day and the legalization of shopping operations, as happened in many countries around the world .
Business Sustainability
The economic aspect is one of the most prominent aspects that the UAE sought to secure, as the Central Bank of the UAE adopted a comprehensive economic support plan worth 100 billion dirhams to support the national economy, and protect consumers and economically affected companies from the epidemic. The UAE government has approved Federal Law No. 3 of 2020 regarding the organization of the strategic stock of food commodities, which aims to organize the strategic stock of food in the country during crises, emergencies and disasters, and to achieve sustainability in the field of food .. Its provisions apply to the supplier and the registered merchant.
Post-Covid strategy
To complement its proactive view, the UAE government held a series of meetings entitled “Preparation for the Post-Covid-19 phase”, from 10 to 12 May 2020, with the participation of officials of more than 100 federal and local government agencies, global experts, researchers and strategic planners in various fields of work. The government aims to formulate a “post-Covid-19 UAE strategy” by developing action plans, policies and mechanisms for implementation on the ground, covering the most urgent economic, societal and service sectors in the foreseeable future, and developing future approaches to economic and development prospects.
