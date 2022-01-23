Mohammed Al-Jeddawi (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirates..a land of opportunities and dreams for Arab youth..The Emirates, 50 years after its founding, has become a dream for everyone interested in entrepreneurship, and every talented person is looking for someone who appreciates their capabilities, and every creative person is looking for new spaces, to make their distinction and successes.

In October 2021, the UAE ranked first, according to ASDA’A BCW’s poll for the tenth year in a row, with 47% of those surveyed choosing the UAE as a country they dream of living in, and they hope their countries will emulate. The survey included 3,400 Arab citizens between the ages of 18 and 24 in 50 cities across 17 countries, during the period between June 6-30, 2021.

This choice by Arab youth of the UAE as a preferred destination for living, working and life, carries many messages, which are: that dreams and wishes in Zayed Al-Khair House are “still possible”, and that the UAE is the homeland of security and safety, especially after the country’s lead globally in these indicators. The UAE’s keenness to empower Arab youth in all fields has become a source of inspiration and a role model for many countries, especially since everyone here in the UAE senses the true meanings of the spirit of law, tolerance, coexistence, human brotherhood and acceptance of the other, whoever he is, and the biggest message of this choice, is that these young people They realize and appreciate the size of the UAE’s achievements and successes that have reached space.

Whoever lived in the Emirates realizes that he lived in a country that sanctifies work and competencies… in a country where flowers and talents bloom and blossom in various fields, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership, which realized from the beginning that young people are the basis for building nations… here in the Emirates and in every Arab country.

Empowering youth

Since its establishment, the UAE has been keen to empower its youth and Arab youth and provide them with science and knowledge, and within a few years it has become a global platform for innovation that embraces talent and inspires Arab youth to harness modern science and technology to serve their countries and humanity.

The UAE’s interest in Arab youth and the development of its ambitions does not need evidence, as it works all the time to transfer its expertise and experiences in empowering and supporting young people in other Arab countries, through its various institutions and centers and through its various programs.

“Arab geniuses”

In January 2022, as is the custom of the UAE and its wise leadership in realizing the dreams of Arab youth, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, launched the “Arab Brilliant” initiative, in the largest Arab movement led by the Museum of the Future. The new global teacher in the UAE.

The initiative seeks to supervise and nurture, empower and develop their ideas in cooperation with the best global partners, in an effort to maximize their positive impact in the region.

The “Arab Brilliant” initiative aims to identify the most important 1000 Arab geniuses, within 5 years, in major tracks that include physics and mathematics, software and data science, economics, universities, scientific research and others, and support them scientifically and research.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the allocation of 100 million dirhams and the formation of a committee consisting of four ministers to develop an integrated system to supervise the Arab geniuses. His Highness said: “The Museum of the Future, the new global landmark, will be the main center for this new Arab movement.”

In a series of tweets on His Highness’s official account on Twitter at the time, His Highness said: “Today we announce the launch of an Arab civilized project to search for the thousand Arab talents in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research, economics, and others. Our goal is to enable them to perform their civilized and positive role. in the region.”

“One Million Arab Coders”

In October 2017, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative, as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, as the largest programming project that seeks to train one million Arab programmers. An Arab youth on programming and its technologies and keeping pace with the rapid development in computer sciences and software, in order to empower Arab youth and arm them with future technological tools, build their capabilities and provide job opportunities that enable them to exploit and direct their skills to serve future needs and contribute to the development of the digital economy that will shape the future economy.

Arab Youth Center

In 2017, during the World Government Summit, the UAE announced the launch of the “Arab Youth Center”, which represents a regional center for youth in the UAE, and helps develop youth capabilities and supports innovation and creativity in the Arab world.

future makers

The UAE believes, thanks to the vision of the wise leadership, that “Arab youth is the most valuable thing we have, and they are energy and a seed of hope every day.. They are the makers of the future, and if Arab youth is the issue, then the Arab world is the place, and realizing the dreams of young people is the realization of the Arab dream.”

And because the UAE has opened doors of hope for Arab youth, and provided them with job opportunities to realize their dreams and ambitions, and because the Emirates loved everyone, especially our Arab youth, it is natural that they love it, and it is also natural that their hearts are drawn to it .. To the Emirates of good .. To the Emirates of giving To the Emirates of love and safety for all people.

Golden Residence

In May 2019, the UAE announced the implementation of the long-term golden residency system for specific and specific categories of residents, including “unprecedented” advantages, and the “golden card” permanent residency system includes investors, entrepreneurs, specialized talents, and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge in order to facilitate their practice business, and creating an investment environment that attracts and encourages the growth and success of businesses for investors, businessmen and talented people, with the aim of creating an environment conducive to investment and creativity and consolidating a development system characterized by stability.

At that time, and in this context, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said: “We welcome everyone who seeks to participate with us in the continuous process of development and construction… and we consider them to be part of us… and we are proud.” With what he offers to his second homeland, the Emirates.”

His Highness added in a “Tweet” on Twitter at the time: Permanent residency “Golden Card” will be granted to distinguished and exceptional talents and to everyone who contributes positively to the success story of the Emirates.. Historically, the UAE has opened its doors to everyone who seeks a decent life, to become the Emirates A dreamland for millions of people from all over the world, living in it, safe with their money and conditions.