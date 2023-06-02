The Emirates Space Agency, in cooperation with Bayanat, announced the opening of registration to participate in the first edition of the Hackathon, the space data analysis platform, on June 1, on the sidelines of the “Make in UAE” forum at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

This comes within the framework of its vision and strategy to support the initiatives of the year of sustainability 2023 and preparations for “Cop 28”.

The hackathon aims to verify the efficiency of the platform and enhance communication and interaction with developers and startups in the UAE to support national strategies for sustainability, in addition to engaging and encouraging space technology experts, programmers and entrepreneurs in the field of Earth observation applications, to provide feedback and test the efficiency of the space data analysis platform to enhance Future development stages, reaching out to potential users and involving them in the development process.

The Emirates Space Agency organized the first workshop for the Space Data Analysis Platform Hackathon, with the participation and attendance of many companies, individuals, entrepreneurs and interested parties.

Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said: “The sustainability of the Earth begins with its sustainable use, and in our endeavor to protect our planet, we must preserve the environmental balance and biodiversity, and use land in a sustainable manner that guarantees the continuity of our lives and the future of our generations, and the space data analysis platform comes to form a part From our vision to achieve sustainable development and environmental sustainability and to support national strategies and visions, including We Are the UAE 2031,” adding, “The hackathon will contribute to providing an environment conducive to challenge and creativity, learning and skills development, and providing quick and sustainable solutions.”

And he continued, “The shift in land use has many far-reaching effects on various aspects, including the environment, biodiversity, soil, climate, and social and economic factors, and recognizing the importance of protecting our environmental resources for future generations, the Emirates Space Agency attaches great importance to promoting sustainability by launching initiatives.” And projects, including the space data complex, the SAS program for space applications, and the space data analysis platform. “By harnessing advanced satellite data, these endeavors contribute effectively to the national strategies of the UAE and our vision for a sustainable future.”

The hackathon, a space data analysis platform, is centered around the theme of “Land Use Change in the UAE”, as it delves into various aspects of land use, for example: changes in vegetation cover, the shift from agricultural land use to its use for housing or industry, and the shift between regions. From urban to agricultural and industrial and vice versa.