The UAE Space Agency, sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, and on the sidelines of its participation in the sixty-sixth session of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space “Cobos”, organized a dinner party, in the presence of a group of high-ranking officials and decision-makers from the countries participating in “Cobos”; This is within the framework of supporting preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held in November 2023, at Expo City Dubai.

The Emirates Space Agency highlighted the importance of supporting global efforts to achieve sustainability, the role of the space sector in the COP28 Conference of the Parties and facing climate change, as well as inviting decision-makers to discuss the challenges they face in the sector during the next edition of the conference in the UAE, in addition to discussing the importance of promoting International cooperation in the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue platform, capacity building and scientific research in this vital sector.

The ceremony was attended by the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs, Chairman of the United Nations Committee, Imran Sharaf, for the Peaceful Use of Outer Space, and His Excellency Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, along with a number of ambassadors, officials and employees of the Emirates Space Agency.

Omran Sharaf said, in his speech, that the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue is a unique platform that brings together leaders of the global space sector, countries and decision-makers to meet and communicate to achieve real agreements, and to address issues facing growth and innovation in the sector, and we would like to stress the importance of sharing and exchanging more knowledge with countries and delegations that I participated in the dialogue.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue is a joint global platform to complete and accelerate space discussions and aims to attract specialized experts and senior decision makers in the field of space from various countries around the world, and senior foreign and defense policy makers along with the commercial space sector to mitigate and adapt to the current challenges of the sector.

For his part, Salem Al Qubaisi said that the diversity of points of view is the bridge that connects humanity, and as we overcome the challenges of our time, it is important that we embrace the richness of our differences and seek common ground at all levels, especially in the space sector, adding: If we want to achieve real and tangible progress And sustainable in the field of space, joint cooperation between countries and space organizations must be at the top of our agenda, so that we can transcend borders and challenges and build limitless potential in sustainable space, paving the way towards a prosperous space future for all.

He stressed that the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is hosted by the UAE, is an ideal opportunity to work together to meet climate challenges by relying on space technologies.

The gala dinner included an introductory video presentation of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in addition to a presentation on the space sector’s participation during the conference.

Presentations and keynote speeches shed light on the most prominent projects and initiatives of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirates Space Agency, to address climate challenges and achieve sustainability, including the Space Data Complex, which constitutes a unique digital platform for collecting and providing space data for scientists, researchers, government and private institutions, startups, and community members with the aim of Develop software and find solutions to meet national and global challenges.

The keynote speakers touched on the cooperation agreement with Planet Labs, a leading company in the field of maps and data around the Earth, to build an atlas of losses and damages based on satellite data to enable countries to confront climate changes, which reflects the strategy of the Emirates Space Agency, to support transformational initiatives and projects. various measures aimed at limiting climate change, and within the preparations for the Conference of the Parties “COP28”.