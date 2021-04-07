The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa issued a statement regarding some jurisprudential developments related to the blessed month of Ramadan, which it discussed during its third meeting for the year 2021 AD.

In its statement, the Council raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the approaching month of Ramadan, and he congratulated the people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic peoples on this occasion.

The Council affirmed what was stated in Fatwa No. (11) of 2020 AD that it is necessary to adhere to the following matters: It is that all groups and segments of society must adhere fully to all health and regulatory instructions issued by the competent authorities in the state, in addition to taking all necessary measures to prevent the transmission and spread of the disease. And it is not permissible under Shariah to contradict it in any way … and it is legally prohibited for everyone who has contracted this disease or is suspected of being infected with it. Attending in public places, or going to the mosque to attend congregational prayers, Friday, Eid, or Taraweeh prayers, and he must take all necessary precautions by entering quarantine, and adhering to the treatment prescribed by the health authorities in the country. In order not to contribute to transmitting the disease to others, and whoever does otherwise is sinning in Shari’ah and is punished by law.

The council clarified that taking the new Corona vaccine (Covid-19) via syringes (needles) during the day in Ramadan does not spoil the fast and does not affect its health and does not diminish the wages of the fasting person because it is not one of the stipulated breaks or its meaning, and if the recipient of the vaccination finds pain or discomfort due to the injection. There is nothing wrong with breaking the fast and he has to make up.

The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa called on everyone to cooperate with the efforts made by our rational government by expediting the taking of vaccination doses on time, while maintaining full commitment to all preventive and precautionary measures directed by the health authorities, pointing out that the negligence in using the vaccine for those who are “prepared Therefore, it may expose its owner to sin, because he may cause the disease to infect others with the ability to prevent it or reduce its harm.

The Council also called on everyone to fully adhere to the preventive measures after the competent authorities authorized the conduct of Tarawih prayers in the mosques, the most important of which is the wearing of the muzzle, and the achievement of physical distancing between the worshipers, and the Council also calls on all worshipers not to disrupt the roads adjacent to the mosques by laying them for prayer unless prepared for that. To ensure the safety of the worshipers, and to prevent harm to passers-by, they are the ones with the right to the road.

The Council recommended all the imams of mosques to reduce prayer, following the Prophet’s guidance to make people lighten, and in implementation of the preventive measures directed by the competent authorities.

The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa encourages worshipers who are active in praying in their homes – especially the elderly, citizens, residents, and those with chronic diseases or weak immunity – to observe the Sunnah of performing Taraweeh prayers in their homes, through their prayers in congregation with their household, or individually, and for them the reward of Taraweeh In full, God Almighty willing.

The Council urged all those wishing to obtain the great reward that God had made for the fasting person to adhere to the procedures instructed by the competent authorities; By providing their meals through the competent official charities, which will be the proxy for the benefactors in delivering breakfast meals for those fasting, according to the preventive and precautionary measures that take into account health controls and reduce the chances of disease spreading among people.

He said that the Eid prayer is a confirmed Sunnah and it is correct to perform it in homes when needed, and that is why if the concerned authorities think that the public interest requires that it not be performed in the mosques. It is necessary to adhere to these instructions and not to gather to establish them, rather a person performs them in congregation with his household without sermon or alone.

The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa called on everyone to turn to God Almighty with supplication and a great deal of forgiveness, to perpetuate his kindness, protection and well-being for the UAE, including its leadership and people, and to lift this disease from the whole world.





