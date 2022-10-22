Today, the UAE sent a plane carrying 30.6 tons of food to relief many areas affected by the recent floods in the Republic of Chad, especially in the capital, N’Djamena, and to meet the necessary needs of more than 442,000 people affected by the floods, especially the elderly. children and women.

Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of Chad, said: The food supplies come within the framework of the UAE leadership’s keenness to support its bilateral relations with friendly African countries, especially Chad, which has strong historical relations with the UAE.

His Excellency pointed out that the food supplies come within the framework of solidarity with Chad and standing by it to mitigate the effects of the recent floods in the country, and to contribute to providing the necessary needs of the friendly people of Chad, based on the humanitarian and development role of the UAE in providing urgent relief to friendly countries during crises and natural disasters.

He explained that the total value of foreign aid to the Republic of Chad in the period (2017-2021) amounted to 100 million dirhams (27 million US dollars), in all fields, which contributed to supporting many humanitarian and development sectors.