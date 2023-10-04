The efforts of the Emirati search and rescue team present on Libyan territory as part of its ongoing humanitarian mission contributed to finding “181” missing people as a result of the hurricane disaster that struck the sisterly city of Derna in Libya, as a result of diligent work on the city’s coasts and in the most affected areas.

The Emirati search and rescue team contributed to supporting the competent Libyan authorities and teams in helping the affected and displaced people, providing aid and relief to them, revealing the locations of the victims of this disaster, and recovering bodies and body parts from homes, on the sea coast, and under the rubble. The teams’ work is now focused on identifying the victims through the team specialized in identifying them. Disaster Victim Identity (DVI).

The DVI team is the first in the world to arrive in Derna to carry out these specific tasks. The team specialized in identifying disaster victims includes a group of experts, specialists, and forensic, dental, and DNA consultants, equipped with advanced equipment and tools for dealing with mass deaths. This comes within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing relief efforts to support the State of Libya, and to embody its humanitarian vision, and to alleviate the difficult humanitarian situation that the Libyan people are experiencing as a result of Hurricane Daniel.