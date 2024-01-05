The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the timetable for announcing the results of the first semester of the academic year 2023-2024 for all educational levels, from Tuesday, January 9, until Friday, January 12.

The institution stated that, according to the program, it will begin announcing the results of the twelfth grade on January 9, 2024, with the results of grades nine to eleven being announced on Wednesday, January 10, and the results of students in grades five to eight on Thursday, corresponding to January 11, while the results of grades one will be announced. Until the fourth on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The institution explained that students can obtain the results according to the dates mentioned in the program, starting at ten in the morning, while they can print the certificates electronically from eight in the evening until twelve in the morning, according to the dates mentioned in the timetable as well.

The Foundation noted that meetings will be coordinated by schools between parents and teachers in order to discuss their children’s results, clarify their progress in their educational journey, and work to develop plans to improve their academic achievement through integration of roles between the school and parents, as they are key partners in improving… Outputs of the National Education System The Foundation also called on parents to review the student performance evaluation policy available on the Foundation’s website www.ese.gov.ae with the aim of unifying efforts to serve students’ cognitive and skill development.



Requests to review results

The institution has provided a mechanism for students and parents to request review of the result through the link https://idh.ese.gov.ae/complain, where all government school students in grades three through twelfth, as well as twelfth grade students in private schools, can submit a review request. Electronically only on the decision to estimate the final assessment grade, which includes the end-of-semester test grade and a maximum of 3 Group A subjects