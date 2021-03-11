The Emirates Scholars Council, headed by Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and Chairman of the Council discussed in the last meeting of the second session a package of evaluation studies of the research and development system in the country during the current situation, and ways to enhance its role and increase its contribution to the development process of the Emirates, in line with The country’s preparations for a new growth phase within the next five decades, according to the plans for the next fifty preparations announced by the wise leadership.

The council discussed ways to strengthen the research and development system in line with national strategies and policies concerned with investing in science, technology and people to lead in future industries, and to contribute to drawing a new knowledge reality that establishes the UAE’s position regionally and globally, as well as employing advanced science to develop and innovate solutions to future challenges and support efforts The government in achieving its development goals.

– A qualitative update.

Her Excellency Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri confirmed that the plans for the next stage will be subject to qualitative updating in line with the plans for developing the R&D system, and will begin by establishing a national framework to govern this process in a way that transforms their outputs into new stages of economic benefits that support comprehensive development in the country.

Her Excellency indicated the importance of empowering the Emirati research and development system, directing its activities and aligning them with national priorities, raising the level of its performance, and facilitating the follow-up of its impact on achieving scientific, economic and social growth, pointing out that the Council is keen to provide various means to empower scientists and experts, and to contribute to creating an environment that stimulates scientific research from By reviewing and proposing policies and strategies to achieve sustainable development in the country, and to enhance the culture of science, research and development in the country to support the knowledge economy.

National achievements.

The Emirates Scholars Council has achieved several national achievements over the past years, most notably the establishment of the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists, which is the largest gathering of scientists and researchers with achievements and contributions from various scientific disciplines in the country, and the launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence, the Lifetime Achievement Medal and the Mohammed bin Medal Rashid to support scientific research .. The council also nominated a number of scientists and researchers to obtain golden residency visas in 2020 and 2019, in addition to establishing the Council of Young Scholars in cooperation with the Emirates Youth Council, in addition to many other achievements.

Among the memberships of the council are Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Emirates Scholars Council, HE Dr. Aref Al Hammadi, Director of Khalifa University, Executive Director of the Higher Education Sector at the Abu Dhabi Education Council, and Dr. Ghaleb Al Hadhrami Al Buraiki, Deputy Director for Academic Affairs. And a member of the University Council at the Emirates University.

The council also includes Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority and Deputy Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences for Academic Affairs, Dr. Habiba Al Saffar, Executive Director of the Biotechnology Research Center at Khalifa University of Science, Technology and Research, and Dr. Ali Al Zarouni, CEO of Production Operations. And treatment at Emirates Global Aluminum, Dr. Sahamuddin Galadari, Senior Vice President for Scientific Research, Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs, General Director of the Scientific Research Institute at New York University Abu Dhabi, and Maryam Al Shamsi, Director of the Space Sciences Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.





