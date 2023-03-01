The Emirates Red Crescent continues its continuous efforts to support the medical sector in Syria as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” in the recovery and rehabilitation phase, by delivering a shipment of food and children’s supplies to the Maternity and Children Hospital in Lattakia, which contributes to alleviating the pressure on the health sector after the earthquake it was exposed to. Syria.
Muhammad Khamis Al-Kaabi, head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, handed over the shipment to Dr. Ahmed Ghazi Al-Farra, Director General of the Maternity and Children Hospital in Lattakia.
Al-Kaabi said, “Through our presence in the field, we sensed the hospital’s basic needs of various types of infant formula, as well as diapers, as there was a severe shortage of the most basic supplies in the hospital, as the shipment that was delivered today is a major support for the hospital to provide for children.”
For his part, Dr. Ahmed Ghazi Al-Farra praised the efforts of the UAE through the Emirates Red Crescent, which is making a clear and tangible effort on the ground since the earthquake occurred until today, stressing that the support that the hospital received today is a great contribution that relieves the pressure that the hospital is exposed to at the present time.
