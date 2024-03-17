The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in the city of Mukalla in the Yemeni governorate of Hadramaut, sponsored the longest Iftar trip in Mukalla (2), “The Trip of Goodness from Good People,” as part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance solidarity and cooperation among members of society.

The trip, which was attended by approximately 3,000 people and was held on the pier of Khor Al-Mukalla, witnessed wide participation from the people of the governorate and volunteers. Many individuals from different age and community groups came to participate in this charitable event.

The Ramadan event, organized by the youth of Mukalla, in cooperation with productive families, aimed to enhance social solidarity, provide an opportunity for communication and cohesion among members of society, and enhance the spirit of love and giving in the blessed month of Ramadan.

The site was distinctively prepared to receive guests, by providing various Ramadan Iftar supplies and supplies, and providing complete and balanced meals to the participants, who expressed their happiness and gratitude to the sponsors and participation in organizing the event, which represented an opportunity and occasion for communication and strengthening social ties between members of the community.

The Iftar trip comes as part of a series of charitable events organized by the youth of Mukalla in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, with the aim of promoting human values ​​and social solidarity.

Engineer Hamid Salem Qawaya, Project Supervisor of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in Hadhramaut Governorate, expressed his happiness at participating in organizing this successful iftar trip, and praised the efforts of Mukalla’s youth and productive families in providing this opportunity. He also stressed the continuation of joint cooperation with local partners to organize future charitable initiatives.

The “Goodness from Good People Trip” in Mukalla reflects the spirit of love and cooperation between the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the city’s youth and productive families.