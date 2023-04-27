As part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority organized a medical convoy in the Beit Yashout area in the Syrian countryside of Lattakia. Syrian elderly, women and children.

The medical convoy came in cooperation with the Latakia Health Directorate, and within the framework of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the affected families after the earthquake of February 6, and to stand by the Syrian brothers in their current circumstances, especially with the displacement of many of them to the countryside of Latakia and the surrounding areas.

The delegation of the Emirates Red Crescent stated that individuals who were unable to do so were specifically targeted in those rural areas due to the lack of medical capabilities there and the distance of public hospitals from them. Those who are able and bear the cost of their treatment for a full year in advance.

The UAE continues its efforts in support of the brothers in the Syrian Arab Republic during the recovery and rehabilitation phase, by providing foodstuffs, medical supplies, and medicines on an ongoing basis, and identifying the needs of the various sectors, within several axes aimed at psychological and social support to alleviate their suffering.