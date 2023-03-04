Today, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority opened a temporary field camp of fifty tents, accommodating 300 people, equipped with beds, blankets, solar lighting and food parcels, in order to provide the necessary shelter for the afflicted and affected by the earthquake in Syria.

The inauguration was attended by Abdul Hakim Al Nuaimi, Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Damascus, Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and a number of officials.

Abdul Hakim Al-Nuaimi said, “The assistance provided by the UAE is still continuing, according to the directives of the wise leadership within Operation Gallant Knight 2. Today, the first temporary shelter area is inaugurated, which was established according to the data and data issued by the competent authorities, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, to be a temporary shelter area for the most vulnerable families.” damage and there will be other shelter areas later.”

For his part, Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, said, “The delegation in Syria continues to provide all forms of support to those affected by the earthquake, pointing out that the opening of the temporary field camp for the people came in accordance with the highest standards, as their conditions are monitored and all basic needs are provided for them.”