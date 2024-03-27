The Emirates Red Crescent Authority launched the first phase of a campaign to support charitable bakeries in the Al-Mukalla, Al-Shahr, and Gail Bawazir Districts in Hadhramaut Governorate, with the aim of enhancing food security and meeting the needs of the local population.

This initiative comes within a series of ongoing efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent to provide humanitarian and development assistance to needy families in the governorate.

The first phase of the campaign, during the second half of the holy month of Ramadan, includes providing 500 bags of flour to 5 bakeries in the Al-Mukalla, Al-Shahr, and Gail Bawazir Charitable Directorates, to produce bread in sufficient quantities.

Salem Omar Paras, supervisor of charitable bakeries in the governorate, stressed the importance of this campaign in promoting economic stability and improving the living conditions of the population in the targeted areas. He said, “Thanks to this charitable initiative with the support of the Emirates Red Crescent, we were able to help needy families who suffer from an acute shortage of many consumer items due to… The high cost of living in light of the difficult living conditions that the country is going through.

For his part, Engineer Hamid Salem Qawaya, Supervisor of Emirates Red Crescent Authority projects in the governorate, explained that the campaign will continue to implement additional phases to enhance the operational capacity of charitable bakeries and expand the scope of their impact, thus contributing to meeting the needs of the local community and enhancing self-sufficiency in bread production.

These efforts come within the framework of the UAE's established efforts to provide support and assistance to needy families in the governorate, promote stability and development in deprived areas, and improve the economic and social conditions of the referred communities.

It is noteworthy that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority has implemented many humanitarian and development projects in Hadramaut Governorate and in the liberated governorates over many years, and these initiatives have contributed to improving living conditions and meeting the needs of residents in various regions.