Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Community Development, called for joining the “Bridges of Good” campaign and helping to collect and mobilize relief packages for those affected by earthquakes in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Turkish Republic.

The campaign comes within the framework of the efforts undertaken by the UAE to provide urgent relief aid to those affected in Syria and Turkey. Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Exhibition Center, in the city of «Expo Dubai».

The process of collecting cash and in-kind donations will continue for a period of two weeks, starting from February 12, directly by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the UAE humanitarian and charitable institutions participating in the initiative.

The “Bridges of Good” campaign organized by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in coordination with humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE, urges all segments of society in the country to show solidarity with the affected Syrian and Turkish families, and to support this voluntary initiative in light of these difficult circumstances to collect and mobilize humanitarian relief packages.

The Authority also provided the opportunity for those wishing to volunteer and participate in the campaign by registering on volunteers.ae.