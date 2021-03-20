In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and president of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the authority launched the Ramadan dates distribution project in a number of brotherly countries before The beginning of the holy month of Ramadan .. The authority began shipping 200 tons of dates by land, sea and air to the beneficiaries in 10 countries.

Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, said that the initiative comes within the framework of the wise leadership’s keenness to provide the requirements of needy families in various brotherly and friendly countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Falahi affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan always directs the promotion of programs and the adoption of initiatives that make a difference in the lives of the needy for the better and facilitate their life and living affairs … indicating that His Highness pays special attention to the Ramadan Red Crescent programs, so the programs of this holy month will be more Generous, wider and larger.

He said that the wise leadership of the state used to allocate large quantities of dates every year to brotherly peoples, which they appointed during the month of fasting, following the path taken by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on his soul” during his life full of good and benevolence. To the brothers in other countries, a consistent approach and a legacy that characterized the UAE during its path full of sacrifice, altruism and improving the lives of the needy.

Al-Falahi added that the date distribution initiative is important because it comes at a time when the global food crisis has intensified, and hunger threatens the lives of millions of people in many troubled regions, and it also coincides with the global health crisis that has produced a new economic reality that affected large segments in many countries. In addition to the developments of events in a number of regions around the world that led to the displacement and displacement of millions in difficult humanitarian conditions, so those squares had the largest share in allocating dates to them, in order to improve the conditions of their residents and reduce their human suffering.

He said that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority was keen to deliver dates to those targeted in 10 countries, well in advance of the holy month of Ramadan, and began procedures for shipping dates in succession to those countries … indicating that a large part of dates were allocated to the displaced and refugees in their camps, which lack the simplest. The necessities of life alongside those affected in conflict and disaster areas, as part of the humanitarian efforts and relief operations made by the authority to reduce their suffering and improve their humanitarian conditions.

The Secretary-General of the Red Crescent added that the authority’s initiative also includes other areas whose residents face difficult economic conditions and live a subsistence life, and the Red Crescent coordinates with its offices and state embassies abroad and with national organizations and societies there to distribute dates to the groups and segments eligible for support and assistance according to their humanitarian and economic conditions.





