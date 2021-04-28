Mukalla (WAM)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority yesterday inaugurated the Martyr Council, Major General Omar Salem Barasheed, in the presence of the Yemeni Prime Minister, Dr. Muin Abdul-Malik, and Major General Faraj Salimin Al-Bahsani, Governor of Hadramout, Commander of the Second Military Region, and a delegation of the Authority and a number of Yemeni officials in the Mukalla District in the governorate, under the patronage of His Excellency Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, President of the Republic of Yemen, which was fully built and equipped with funding from the United Arab Emirates.

These vital projects come in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Red Crescent Authority, in the framework of seeking to provide better services in development and infrastructure projects. Infrastructure, as part of the authority’s efforts to establish, maintain and restore a number of vital buildings and facilities in the governorate.

During the opening of the Council (WAM)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has been working together with the local authority in Hadramout governorate by opening projects and preparing them for work. Among the most important parallel achievements are also the social and service projects that the authority has provided and are still in all vital aspects in the Hadramout governorate. Major General Faraj Salmeen Al-Bahsani, Governor of Hadramout, praised the great role that the United Arab Emirates offers in Hadramout and its interest in vital projects and various service sectors in it, stressing that the authority has contributed significantly to improving and revitalizing the development wheel in the governorate, and he expressed the appreciation and gratitude of the local authority for the continuous support provided by the brothers in The UAE and its humanitarian arm in Yemen, the Red Crescent, in the areas of service, development and relief, which expresses the depth of the relations of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.