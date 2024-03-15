The Emirates Red Crescent Authority distributed 4,000 iftar meals for fasting people in Sindh Province, and 5,500 in Balochistan Province, as part of the Ramadan project implemented by the Authority through its office in Pakistan.

2,000 food baskets have been distributed so far in Sindh and Balochistan provinces to needy families. The Authority continues to implement the Iftar program for fasting people and distribute food baskets until the end of the holy month in Pakistan.