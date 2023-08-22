A delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, headed by His Excellency Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General, was briefed on the latest developments in maintenance and rehabilitation work in a number of schools in the Syrian governorate of Lattakia, as part of the “My School is My Identity” initiative launched by the Authority to facilitate the return of students to their schools.

The initiative includes the rehabilitation and maintenance of about 40 schools before the advent of the next academic year, distributed in the regions of the governorate, some of which were completely out of service as a result of the February 6 earthquake. earthquake effects.

His Excellency Hammoud Al-Junaibi said that the launch of the initiative came after a monitoring and study process by the Red Crescent Authority team in Syria of a large group of schools that were damaged by the earthquake, indicating that rehabilitation and maintenance work is continuing at a high pace so that these schools are ready to receive students before the start of the next school season. .

His Excellency confirmed that the team of the Red Crescent Authority in Syria is continuously following up the maintenance and rehabilitation work in the schools included in the initiative, in order to ensure that it is implemented in accordance with the best technical specifications, in preparation for its return to its previous state and in a better way.

For his part, Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, head of the Emirates Red Crescent team in Syria, said that the initiative is concerned with consolidating the student’s interest in school and preserving property as part of his identity.

He explained that “My School is My Identity”, along with other humanitarian and relief initiatives launched by the authority in Syria, is a path towards recovery from the effects of the earthquake.