The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued distributing winter clothes and food meals to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the “Galilant Knight 3” humanitarian operation launched by the UAE, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the Palestinian brothers.

The Emirates Red Crescent teams distributed 80,993 pieces of winter clothing to residents of several areas in the Gaza Strip.

In the context of its humanitarian relief efforts, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority continues to operate 16 charity kitchens to distribute meals to the displaced in the governorates of the Gaza Strip. The distribution of meals included 8,000 thousand families, including 32,000 individuals, while the total number of beneficiaries of the meals reached 112,993.

As part of “Operation Gallant Knight 3,” the Red Crescent Authority launched a humanitarian aid convoy for the residents of the Gaza Strip, as part of its annual winter campaign, “You are the Warm Hands,” which includes about one million six hundred and fifty thousand pieces of winter clothing and blankets to combat the cold.