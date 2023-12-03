The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continues to distribute urgent humanitarian and relief aid packages to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the “Galilant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which was launched by the UAE under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to support the Palestinian brothers.

Humanitarian aid included the distribution of various relief materials in the most affected areas in Gaza, and included basic food items, powdered infant formula, as well as shelter materials.

For their part, the beneficiaries expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of the UAE for this great aid and humanitarian gesture, stressing that these food baskets came at the right time.