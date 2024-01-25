The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued distributing relief aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which was launched by the UAE to support our Palestinian brothers.

The number of beneficiaries of the aid, which included the distribution of food parcels, bags for women and children, and tents, reached 311,730 beneficiaries.

The Authority operated 11 charity kitchens to distribute meals to the displaced in the Rafah, Khan Yunis, and Central governorates.

The United Arab Emirates, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” took the initiative to provide relief aid immediately after the outbreak of events in the Gaza Strip, as His Highness directed the provision of urgent aid worth $20 million to support our Palestinian brothers, through the Agency. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), hosting a thousand Palestinians suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in state hospitals, and hosting a thousand Palestinian children accompanied by their families from the Gaza Strip in state hospitals until they recover and return.

The state launched the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, and sent urgent medical and relief aid, and launched the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, on the fifth of last November, to provide humanitarian support to the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza as an embodiment of For the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with him, which included establishing an integrated field hospital inside the Gaza Strip, and establishing 6 water desalination plants with a total capacity of one million and 200 thousand gallons per day, which are pumped into the Strip and benefit more than 600 thousand people.

The Red Crescent Authority, as part of “Operation Gallant Knight 3,” launched a humanitarian aid convoy to the residents of the Gaza Strip, as part of its annual winter campaign, “You are the Warm Hands,” which includes about one million six hundred and fifty thousand pieces of winter clothing and blankets to keep warm to confront the extreme cold.

The UAE, through its humanitarian and charitable institutions, continues to provide various forms of support to the brotherly Palestinian people.