The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued to distribute Ramadan food to needy families in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as part of the Ramadan programs implemented by the Authority in a number of countries around the world during the holy month.

Yousef Abdullah Al Harmoudi, deputy leader of the Emirati Relief Team, delivered food parcels to needy families registered with the Malih and Dhiban Central Zakat and Charity Committee in the Jordanian capital, Amman, while the team’s volunteers distributed food baskets to needy families in the Jordanian Mafraq Governorate, while A number of points in the streets of the Kingdom to distribute breakfast to break the fast.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and gratitude to the United Arab Emirates and the Emirates Red Crescent for the continuous support to those in need around the world, asking God Almighty to preserve the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and to perpetuate the blessing of security and safety upon them.