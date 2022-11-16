The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has strengthened its partnership with a number of health institutions in the country to support its medical programs for the benefit of those targeted for its services locally. , and alleviating their health suffering, and the terms of the two agreements defined coordination frameworks and cooperation mechanisms between the authority and its partners.

The two agreements were signed by the Red Crescent, Deputy Secretary-General for the Local Affairs Sector, Rashid Mubarak Al-Mansoori, and from the Specialized Medication Hospital in Dubai, Director General, Marwan Ibrahim Nasser Abdullah Al Nasser, and from Fakih University Hospital, CEO, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Gul.

Al-Mansoori stressed that this step embodies the authority’s vision in strengthening humanitarian partnerships with vital sectors on the local scene, especially in the health field, which is currently considered a priority in the authority’s movements locally and abroad, indicating that the two agreements translate the desire of the signatories to work together in order to alleviate the suffering of patients. People with needs, and supporting them to overcome their health conditions, and embodying its desire to strengthen ties and cooperation to achieve more health gains for the segments that the Red Crescent Authority specializes in caring for and caring for.

He said that the authority welcomes such vital initiatives that concern the health conditions of vulnerable segments and groups and needy families and works to improve their health conditions.